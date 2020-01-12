DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND: MINING PACKAGES HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2019.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, January 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last December management had announced the discontinuation of Go Solar Mining’s crypto packages. An influx of customers throughout December and the start of the year had availed of the Nikola Tesla, the highest earning crypto package. Subsequently, several top leaders and clients have requested for an extension of the mining packages. If you haven’t invested into Go Solar Mining’s popular crypto mining packages that offers up to 60% profit monthly, now is your chance to take part in the Renewable Energy’s highest investment program.

The 3 popular investments have been extended until March 31, 2019. The profit payouts have not changed and the same high returns are being offered until the 1 year contract. Management of GoSolar mentioned its mining capacity is still available to accept new clients. However, after March 31, all existing contracts will be honored but the offering will be cancelled.

The Renewable Energy Fund will be the next main investment of the company for individual clients. The fund offers 3% monthly profit which is mainly composed of stocks and bonds from Renewable Energy companies.

The crypto mining package of Go Solar Mining is unique in the Renewable Energy industry, don’t miss out on this once in a lifetime deal!





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.