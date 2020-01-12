President João Lourenço returns to Luanda after holidays

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 12 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, returned to Luanda on Saturday morning, after some days of holidays in the provinces of Benguela and Huíla.,

The Head of State stayed from Dec 30, 2019 to Jan 6, 2020 in the coastal (centre-west) Benguela Province with his family, having spent six other days in Huila, located in the southern region of the country.

During the holidays, João Lourenço visited some enterprises, including the Higher Institute of Educational Sciences (ISCED), in Huila.

In Benguela, the Angolan Head of State met the counterpart of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Tshissekedi.

In the same province, João Lourenço participated in a 34-kilometre cycling race, with 65 cyclists, in a closed circuit contest at Restinga area, in Lobito City.

