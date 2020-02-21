West Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Amazing Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Make Certain a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer Gets Compensated if They Were Exposed to Asbestos

US Navy Veteran 21

"The Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their amazing lawyers to assist with compensation for a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer who also had asbestos exposure.” — West Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WHEELING , WEST VIRGINIA, USA, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their amazing lawyers to assist with compensation for a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer-if the person also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work. Even if the person smoked cigarettes, they could receive significant financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work and now has lung cancer might exceed a hundred thousand dollars. If the Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer and asbestos exposure is too ill to call on their own their family is welcome to call the group at 800-714-0303.

The law firm of Karst von Oiste has been assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation settlements for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The West Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in West Virginia or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://WestVirginia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The West Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Morgantown, Wheeling or anywhere in West Virginia.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in West Virginia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, maritime workers along the Ohio River, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, coal miners, manufacturing, or industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, insulators, millwrights, pipefitters, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-shee



