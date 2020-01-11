Portwell Expands Its Portfolio of Industrial ATX Form Factor Motherboards with Latest Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

RUBY-D811-Q370

RUBY-D811-Q370 features Intel 8th/9th Generation Core processors and Intel Q370 chipset (formerly Coffee Lake S)

The new industrial ATX computer board supports control of multiple peripherals and network connectivity for a variety of applications” — Jack Lam

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market and a member of the Intel Embedded and Communications Alliance, has launched its new RUBY-D811-Q370. According to Jack Lam, American Portwell’s product marketing director, RUBY-D811-Q370 provides a stable balance of energy efficiency and optimized performance of computing power, accelerated graphics processing and overall power consumption. “In addition,” says Lam, “the new industrial ATX computer board supports control of multiple peripherals and network connectivity for a variety of applications.”

These applications include Industry 4.0, semiconductor test equipment, factory process robot control, automated guided vehicle, GPU computing engine, medical imaging, smart retail, casino gaming machines, smart transportation, military and much more.

The new RUBY-D811-Q370 industrial ATX form factor motherboard provides optimized computing performance and power consumption by utilizing Intel 8th/9th Generation Core i3/i5/i7/i9 processors (formerly Coffee Lake S platform) with as many as 8 cores in the LGA 1151 socket as well as the latest Intel Gen 9 graphics engine. Other features include: support for Dual Channel DDR4 Non-ECC Long-DIMM 2400/2666 MHz up to 128GB; 6 x USB 3.1 (4 on rear I/O), 6 x USB 2.0, 6 x SATA III, 3 x configurable PCIe 3.0 slots (1 x PCIe x16 or 2 x PCIe x8 signal or 1 x PCIe x8 and 2 x PCIe x4), 3 x PCIe 3.0 x4, 2 x PCIe 3.0 x1 and 1 x mini-PCIe; 1 x M.2 key E 2230 for wireless and 1 x M.2 key M 2242/2260/2280 for SSD; dual Gigabit Ethernet, 10 x COM ports; triple independent displays among dual DP (4K resolution), 1 x HDMI (4k resolution) and 1 x VGA (resolution up to 1920x1200) available in both clone and extended modes; and ATX power input.



Greater Flexibility and Functionality with 10+ Years Long Life Span

“Not only does the new RUBY-D811-Q370 feature the most up-to-date Intel 8th/9th Gen Core i processor and Q370 chipset,” Lam confirms, “but its multiple I/Os and PCIe expansion slots make it more flexible and functional for a wider variety of applications. What’s more,” Lam adds, “our customers also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 10+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product.”

About American Portwell Technology

American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.



