Economy Weekly: Week of January 6, 2019

The Majority Leader’s Office is now sending a weekly e-mail highlighting economic statistics and news that Members can use as they discuss the state of the economy and how House Democrats are working to spur economic growth, support job creation, and raise wages for the people.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “It’s easier to get a job than a raise in this economy.” - Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton [New York Times, 1/10/20]

STATS OF THE WEEK:

“The World Bank estimates growth in the United States will slow to 1.8 percent this year and 1.7 percent next year. That would be nearly the lowest annual rate since the last recession ended in mid-2009.” [The New York Times, 01/08/20]

“Private-sector wages advanced 2.9% from a year earlier, the smallest annual gain since July 2018… For all of last year, employers added 2.11 million jobs. That was a slowdown from 2018’s robust gain of 2.68 million and ranked 2019 eighth for job growth in the past 10 years. A cooler pace of hiring reflected employers’ difficulty finding enough workers, global economic uncertainty and the fading effects of 2018’s tax cuts.” [Wall Street Journal, 1/10/20]

ECONOMIC NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED