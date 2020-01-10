House Democrats Take Action Regarding Iran, Vote to Protect Americans from Toxic Chemicals

MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the House passed a war powers resolution to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran. Iran is a dangerous sponsor of terror, and this Administration must articulate a clear, long-term strategy to address the threat posed by Iran as well as promote stability in the region. When the Administration briefed Congress this week, it failed to outline such a strategy and refused to answer serious questions regarding the strike that killed Qasem Soleimani. No one mourns his death, but Americans across the country are concerned about what comes next. I continue to call on the President and his Administration to develop a clear, long-term strategy that keeps Americans safe, helps stabilize the region, and protects our allies.

Today, I was proud that the House passed the bipartisan PFAS Action Act, comprehensive legislation to address Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination. These chemicals are toxic, do not break down in the environment, and are linked to cancer and other serious health problems. With passage of this bill, the House has voted to ensure cleanup of contaminated sites under the Superfund program, limit the exposure of PFAS chemicals, and establish a health-protective drinking water standard; among other provisions. I urge Senator McConnell to take up this bipartisan legislation in the Senate and allow a vote to protect consumers.

Lastly, the final jobs report of 2019 was released today, and as the decade comes to an end, we can all be grateful that our economy has seen more than nine consecutive years of job growth following the Great Recession. While President Trump continues to take credit for a strong economy – one that is benefiting from the policies enacted by President Obama and Congressional Democrats – there are still many Americans across the country that are not feeling the benefits of economic growth. Wage growth has slowed, manufacturing has contracted, affording higher education has become more difficult, and a secure retirement is becoming harder to attain for many Americans. House Democrats are working to respond to these economic challenges and have already passed legislation to raise wages, lower health care and prescription drug prices, promote retirement security, and protect multi-employer pensions. In the new year, we’ll continue to work to expand opportunity and ensure more of our people can make it in America.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer

