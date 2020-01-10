Solar Energy Technologies Office Announces New Job Opening

Are you interested in working in the Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO)? We are hiring a program manager for the strategic analysis and institutional support team.

We’re looking for the best and brightest! Please share with anyone who may be interested. We look forward to receiving and reviewing your résumé.

Program Manager, Strategic Analysis and Institutional Support Team

SETO is hiring a program manager/supervisory general engineer to lead the strategic analysis and institutional support (SAIS) team, which supports the development and dissemination of analysis, tools, and data resources related to the cost and value of solar technologies alone and as they integrate with other technologies on the grid. In addition, the team provides public-sector institutions, in partnership with other solar industry stakeholders, with technical assistance in applying these tools, data, and information to address specific challenges.

Current areas of emphasis within the SAIS portfolio include:

Grid planning and operations analysis with high penetrations of PV

PV market and regulatory analysis

Techno-economic analysis

Data standardization

Technical assistance

The program manager is responsible for managing a team of technology managers and their research and development programs. Responsibilities include planning, budgeting, developing, implementing, managing, and evaluating initiatives, and communicating their objectives to industry stakeholders in workshops, seminars, and conferences.

Qualifications

Have a passion for solar energy technologies and the energy system

Communicate in both private and public speaking in a clear, effective, and engaging manner

Be a thought leader in the solar, grid modernization, or distributed energy resource industry

Demonstrate prior management experience

Have a degree in physical science or engineering

Be willing to be based in Washington, D.C.

Application Instructions

To apply, submit your résumé, transcript, and other materials through the U.S.A. jobs site. You must submit a transcript demonstrating a physical science or engineering degree to meet the basic eligibility requirements. After applying, please also send your résumé to ops.solar@ee.doe.gov for tracking purposes. Submitting your résumé directly to SETO does not constitute application to the position. You must apply for the position on the U.S.A. jobs site. When completing the U.S.A. jobs application, select the following:

Select a grade level of 15

Select a supervisory level of Supervisor

Select Washington, D.C. as the job location.

Apply now