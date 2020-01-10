Collectors Universe to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of high-value collectibles, today announced its upcoming presentation at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference being held January 14-15, 2020 in New York City. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Orlando will present at 4:10 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.



A live webcast of the audio presentation will be available, along with accompanying presentation slides. Interested parties may access the presentation by visiting http://wsw.com/webcast/needham94/CLCT or the Company’s website at http://www.collectorsuniverse.com/ under Investor Relations Home: Webcasting Events. A replay of the webcast will be available on both sites for 90 days.

The 22nd Annual Growth Conference will showcase over 300 companies from a broad range of industries including Communications and Enterprise Infrastructure, Healthcare, Industrial Technology, Internet, Entertainment and Consumer, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment and Software & Services.

ABOUT COLLECTORS UNIVERSE

Collectors Universe, Inc. is a leading provider of value added services to the high-value collectibles markets. The Company authenticates and grades collectible coins, trading cards, event tickets and autographs memorabilia (“collectibles”). The Company also compiles and publishes authoritative information about United States and world coins, collectible trading cards and sports memorabilia and and operates its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and its Expos trade show and conventions business. This information is accessible to collectors and dealers at the Company's web site, www.collectorsuniverse.com and is also published in print.

Contact:

Joseph Orlando

President and Chief Executive Officer

949-567-1170

Email: jorlando@collectors.com

Joseph Wallace

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Collectors Universe, Inc.

949-567-1245

Email: jwallace@collectors.com



