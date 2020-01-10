ICON330: The Benefits of Residency

ICON provides a plethora of reasons why they’re the ideal student housing solution.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most stressful things most can imagine is searching for a new place to live—especially when you’re a student and require accommodation that will allow you to get to all your classes on time while still retaining the high level of comfort and relaxation required for you to call a place ‘home’. Luckily, there’s a perfect solution: ICON330 ICON provides state-of-the-art, modern, fully furnished suites. When you stay with ICON, you won’t ever have to worry about waiting your turn for the washroom: every bedroom is equipped with its own private bathroom, newly upgraded with granite finish countertops and glass showers.ICON has been billed “the next generation of student living” for a reason: you can work out in our gym overlooking the majestic Waterloo skyline, play a game of pick-up on our basketball court as the sun sets, or just lounge and relax with your friends on our rooftop patio after a long day of classes (which, by the way, are no more than a short walk away).Don’t feel like leaving the comfort of your luxury suite to socialize? Invite your friends over to your spacious living room, which is equipped with a 42-inch television set. We can guarantee you’ll never be bored at ICON330, and insist that you take advantage of the entertainment provided by our in-building movie theatre, get in a game of billiards or ping pong in our games room, or stretch it out in our yoga room and fitness centre.With all of these incredible amenities and resources, we’ve barely even touched on one of ICON’s greatest assets: it’s prime location. Located directly in the heart of Waterloo, ICON is within walking distance of a multitude of local cafes, restaurants, movie theatres, and more.If you are in the mood to shop, there’s no shortage of places to visit—the nearby mall will definitely catch your attention. Not trying to waste money on eating out every night, or getting tired of too much fast food? It’s just a short distance to one of many grocery stores, and your suite has more than enough room to allow you to stock up on groceries for a relaxing night in with a home-cooked meal.ICON330 provides students with everything they could possibly desire for housing, and then some. ICON is raising the bar in student living by providing exceptional service and unprecedented features, all within an innovative, beautifully designed living space.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.