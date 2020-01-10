Eastman Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- KINGSPORT, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Financial Results Release: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com ,

News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.



Webcast and

Teleconference: Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.



Webcast: www.investors.eastman.com for link to the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides. Teleconference: Dial-in number +1 323-994-2093

Passcode: 2348789



Replay: A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at www.investors.eastman.com . Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Jan. 31, 2020, through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Feb. 10, 2020, at 888-203-1112 or +1 719-457-0820, passcode 2348789.









Investor Contact: Greg Riddle, 212-835-1620, griddle@eastman.com Media Contact: Tracy Kilgore Addington, 423-224-0498, tracy@eastman.com



