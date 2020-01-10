INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Brooks Automation, Inc. Investors

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Brooks Automation, Inc. (“Brooks Automation” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRKS ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 2, 2019, Brooks Automation disclosed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2019 annual report due to a review of revenue recognition with respect to products in its Semiconductor Solution Group and similar transactions. The Company also revealed that it would report a material weakness in the financial reporting of the Brooks Life Sciences segment related to price and quantity of certain billings.

On this news, Brooks Automation’s share price fell $3.16 per share, or 7.06%, to close at $41.61 per share on December 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Brooks Automation securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

