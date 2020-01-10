New Announcement Join The Mitzvah Club to Serve Only 100 Families in LA

Share With Family and Friends in LA We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the high purpose club; to help families who successfully participate in referral program save money on meaningful experiences.

Join the Club to Do a Mitzvah... and enjoy rewarding savings” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kids causes; and is sponsoring ' Join The Mitzvah Club ' a high purpose service helping 100 LA families save money on meaningful life experiences.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We love to serve grateful parents who love to make a difference and successfully participate in our referral program. Our high purpose service, is personal and confidential."How to Join The Mitzvah Club1. Participate in R4G's referral program to ' Do a Mitzvah ...' Help Feed LA Kids; and enjoy rewarding savings 2. Refer a company hiring professional staff; R4G does the search and donates proceeds from placement to nonprofits helping feed LA Kids.3. R4G rewards meaningful savings for Jewish Sunday School, family travel, and summer camp.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Want to celebrate your kid's Bar/Bat Mitzvah in Israel? Join the Mitzvah Club, we help families save money on meaningful trips; and see the world for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We represent talented professionals who love to find jobs where they use their talent for good. And generate proceeds for Kid causes and creative writing. www.RecruitingforGood.com Join The Mitzvah Club is a fun high purpose service for 100 like-minded working families who love life…making a difference…and enjoy saving money on meaningful life experiences. We help families save money Family Travel (Trips to Israel, 2021 BJE Adult March Of The Living), Part-time religious school (Sunday Hebrew School), and Summer Camp. To learn more visit www.JoinTheMitzvahClub.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.