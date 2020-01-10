Tulalip Resort Casino Opens New High-Limit Slots Room

Tulalip Resort Casino - gaming, luxury accommodations, entertainment, and fine dining

Exclusive Area for Tulalip’s Higher Wager Players

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulalip Resort Casino announces the grand opening of its new High-Limit Slots Room, an exclusive area for Tulalip’s higher wager players. Guests will enjoy an upscale experience inside this spacious and comfortable high-roller room with 90 slots including classics like Triple Fortune Dragon and Dangerous Beauty, a private bar and cage, and so much more including:

• Close proximity to the hotel

• Carousel features and new mechanical reel games

• Progressives starting at $100,000

• Improved jackpot payout times

• New high-end comfortable chairs

• Wider bases on slot machines for extra comfort

• Dedicated staff for outstanding guest service

Tulalip has the largest variety of slots and the most cash-back of any Washington casino. Don’t miss your chance to indulge in the luxury and excitement of Tulalip Resort Casino’s new High-Limit Slots Room.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipResortCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



