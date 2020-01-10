R4G Rewarding Boys Creative Writing Contest with L.A.'s Best Escape Rooms

Share With Family and Friends in LA We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com Refer Your Friends Find Jobs They Love and Make a Difference Too

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the creative writing contest; the most inspiring entries win gift cards for boys to share fun experience with favorite plus 1

Inspire your kids to participate in creative writing contest, kids can use their talent to have fun for good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency helping companies find professional staff, and helping fund kid causes; and creative writing contests. R4G is rewarding kids creativity with L.A.'s Best Escape Room Experiences.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Every month, our staffing agency sponsors fun creative writing contest to inspire kid participation; and teach positive life values. This January, boys 'simply choose one word other than 'compassion or love' that can change the world and tell us why'(choose one word, and write 500 word paragraph)?"Rewarding LA's Best Escape RoomsWinning entries will receive gift card for two. Boys will choose favorite plus one (adult) to share the experience with; mom, dad, or 'Big Brother.' And have fun for good How Boys Participate?1. Boys hand write entries, take a picture of writing, and adult (parent or 'Big Brother') emails entry to Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com (Include boy's first name, grade, and school he attends).2. Winning entry announced on February 5th.3. Rewarding Gift Cards to Escape Room near winner's home.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Inspire your kids to participate in creative writing contest, kids can use their talent to have fun for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes, and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com Join The Mitzvah Club is a fun high purpose service for 100 like-minded working families who love life…making a difference…and enjoy saving money on meaningful life experiences. We help families save money Family Travel (Trips to Israel, 2021 BJE Adult March Of The Living), Part-time religious school (Sunday Hebrew School), and Summer Camp. To learn more visit www.JoinTheMitzvahClub.com



