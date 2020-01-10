AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report December 2019

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

December YTD - December Beginning



Inventory 2019 2018 %Chg 2019 2018 %Chg Dec 2019 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 10,958 10,416 5.2 163,079 155,269 5.0 94,482 40 < 100 HP 5,458 5,975 -8.7 60,086 60,231 -0.2 35,708 100+ HP 1,821 1,712 6.4 18,583 17,952 3.5 8,704 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 18,237 18,103 0.7 241,748 233,452 3.6 138,894 4WD Farm Tractors 322 252 27.8 2,889 2,736 5.6 758 Total Farm Tractors 18,559 18,355 1.1 244,637 236,188 3.6 139,652 Self-Prop Combines 536 611 -12.3 4,807 4,839 -0.7 757

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.



Contact: Sandra Mason Smason@aem.org











EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.