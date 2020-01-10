There were 452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,310 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report December 2019

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  December   YTD - December Beginning

Inventory
  2019 2018 %Chg   2019 2018 %Chg Dec 2019
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 10,958 10,416 5.2   163,079 155,269 5.0 94,482
  40 < 100 HP 5,458 5,975 -8.7   60,086 60,231 -0.2 35,708
  100+ HP 1,821 1,712 6.4   18,583 17,952 3.5 8,704
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 18,237 18,103 0.7   241,748 233,452 3.6 138,894
4WD Farm Tractors 322 252 27.8   2,889 2,736 5.6 758
Total Farm Tractors 18,559 18,355 1.1   244,637 236,188 3.6 139,652
Self-Prop Combines 536 611 -12.3   4,807 4,839 -0.7 757
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Contact: Sandra Mason
  Smason@aem.org 
   

 
  


