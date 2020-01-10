Les Margaret Award 2020’s call for applications is launched: A business acceleration program to boost women entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship in Europe & Africa

The Digital Women’s Day launches the call for applications for #lesMargaret Award, dedicated to business acceleration for women who change the world. Women entrepreneurs or intrapreneurs from Europe and Africa can apply up to February the 2nd, 2020: https://LaJourneedelaFemmeDigitale.com/lesmargaret/

Created in 2013 by DWD (https://DigitalWomensDay.com/) and supported by Margaret Hamilton[1] les Margaret Award (https://bit.ly/2QFtEMp) highlights big ideas and innovations from committed and inspiring digital women who are disrupting challenges that our society is facing today.

4 awards to celebrate women and innovation. The call for applications is open until February the 2nd, 2020 (midnight): https://lajourneedelafemmedigitale.com/lesmargaret/ The 4 winners, Margaret Entrepreneur Europe & Africa et Margaret Intrapreneur Europe & Africa, will be revealed during the 8th edition of DWD Europe, on April 21st 2020, in Paris, France (la Maison de la Radio). For the first time, les Margaret Award will offer to the 4 winners funding to support and accelerate the growth of their business. As part of the DWD’s business acceleration program, they will receive funding, media exposition, development support, for an overall value of 1 million euros. “Through les Margaret Award, we reward creativity, innovation and audacity. We offer the winners a growth acceleration and a gigantic media exposure in Europe and Africa. With less than 5% of women founders of startups worldwide and access to funding of 2%, it is important to provide financial support to these women who are changing the world.” Delphine Remy-Boutang, CEO the Bureau & DWD, President of GEN France. Entrepreneurs must meet several criteria to be eligible, such as: A mixed team with at least one woman founder.

The use of new technologies to serve a better world.

Existing structure in Europe and/or in Africa for less than 5 years. Intrapreneurs on the other hand must mainly demonstrate that they are developing new growth opportunities within their company based on agile and original methods. This category concerns employees of large and medium-sized companies who have developed a project in agreement with their employer while remaining employed, which may lead to the creation of a startup, but also to other innovative activities and orientations, such as new products, services, technologies, administrative techniques, strategies development. Support, invest, assist, the ambitions of forward-looking entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs. The jury chaired by Delphine Remy-Boutang, composed of digital experts will deliberate on February the 6th, 2020: Vanessa Chocteau, Head of French IoT program of La Poste group, Bernard Giry, digital, innovation and research advisor of Région Ile-de-France, Cathy Mauzaize, Head of key accounts entity of Microsoft, Morgane Miel, deputy editor in chief of Madame Figaro, Karim Sy, Chairman of Digital Africa, etc. “Being a Margaret is a real boost. We have gained so much visibility… To be rewarded by such a prestigious event has helped with our daily business with contacts and more doors have opened.” Julie Davico-Pahin, co-founder of Ombrea, winner of les Margaret Award (Europe 2019). “Our ambition is to create more Margarets. I am not the best, there are plenty! Our job is to be able to draw from the bottom, to create a fresh wind with african young girls who grow up with a new state of mind, and who will be the next leaders.” Arielle Kitio, founder of Caysti, winner of les Margaret Award (Africa 2019). #lesMargaret APPLY: https://lajourneedelafemmedigitale.com/lesmargaret/ [1] Head of the software engineering department of MIT, she designed the onboard software for the space crafts of the Apollo program.

Media Contact: Mélissa Rancé melissa@thebureau.fr +33 6 63 13 62 55 / +33 1 42 15 73 85

About Digital Women’s Day: Created by the Bureau since 2013, the DWD has been honoring and connecting women who are working to revolutionize the world through digital technology. This annual rendez vous held in Europe and Africa aims to inspire and encourage women to reveal themselves and to innovate. Digital Women’s Day is also a club founded in 2016. Active in Paris and since 2019 also in Libreville, Gabon, the club consists of a network of 400 influential women who meet throughout the year to share and develop their connections during exclusive conferences and events. In 2018, the Margaret Foundation was launched to support women's projects, including offering scholarships and training for young women wanting to pursue careers in the innovation sector and raise awareness of entrepreneurship from high school onward. In 2019 DWD published the "JFD Manifesto for an Inclusive Digital World" signed by some fifteen major groups that have set annual targets favoring gender diversity and feminization of digital professions. lajourneedelafemmedigitale.com



