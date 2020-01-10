Philanthropist, Rosalyn Philpot, believes that participating in community service is good for the body, mind, and soul.

CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, USA, January 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you find yourself with some extra time on your hands, Rosalyn Philpot recommends helping your community by becoming a volunteer. There are the obvious benefits of helping others in need or contributing to a cause you are passionate about. However, there are some hidden health benefits in it for you too! Although there is no long-term commitment required, Rosalyn Philpot believes that the longer you volunteer, the better you will experience the benefits.1. Improve Overall Well-BeingStudies have shown that volunteering helps reduce the harmful effects of anxiety, anger, and stress. Rosalyn Philpot has experienced first-hand the feeling you receive when connecting with another human being. There’s something beautiful and unique about working with others to reach a collective goal that will make a difference in the world.Plus, many organizations need people to work with pets and other animals. If you’re not much of a people person, consider volunteering at your local animal shelter or animal rescue center. Rosalyn Philpot notes that many studies have proven that animals have a calming effect and can improve your mood.2. Be HappyInteracting with other people can help you build a support system over time. Knowing that you have people in your life can combat feelings of depression and loneliness. Rosalyn Philpot notes that researchers also found out that helping others brings pleasure to the brain. We are designed to help others and feel great doing it.3. Find PurposePeople who have retired or lost someone close to them can find a new purpose in their life by helping others. Rosalyn Philpot explains that when something traumatic or tragic happens, it can often leave holes in people’s lives. Volunteering can add some direction and stability to someone’s life and give them a mental break from worrying by focusing on the task at hand.Additionally, participating in community service improves self-esteem. People can earn a sense of accomplishment by helping others on their own free will and finishing projects that will leave lasting ripples long after you have gone. Good deeds do not go unnoticed by those who are impacted the most. Rosalyn Philpot notes that volunteering can give you a sense of pride and self-confidence, which in turn improves your positivity and outlook on life.4. Get ActiveMany organizations need volunteers that are willing to get active and put in some physical work. Rosalyn Philpot explains that these activities could include cleaning up local beaches or roadways, building homes for the homeless, planting gardens at senior centers, or helping staff at a hospital. By getting your body moving, you can improve your physical health and reduce the risk of heart disease.If you are passionate about the environment, consider finding an organization that will allow you to plant tree saplings or butterfly-friendly gardens. Additionally, many plants help our dying bee populations. Rosalyn Philpot suggests contacting a local park to see if there’s anything you can do to contribute.



