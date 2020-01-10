Start the Year Off Healthy with Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness!

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness wants to encourage all San Antonio residents to start the new year off in a healthy way! One particularly great new year's resolution is to start a new diet and develop a weight loss plan with a chiropractic staff. Dr. Phillips and his staff can develop a personalized nutritional plan to help you reach the fitness and wellness goals you want in 2020!



Many people want to lose weight, but are unsure how, or use a method that is not appropriate for them. It is not enough to simply eat less as that can result in malnutrition, but that is a modality that many attempts in an effort to lose weight. This method typically fails when the person realizes how malnourished they are and how unsustainable the diet is. A much better diet includes foods that are rich with vital nutrients and minerals. This allows you to eat more and feel more satisfied while losing weight.

Managing your weight brings numerous health benefits, it can prevent and manage chronic diseases, improve your self-esteem, and increase your quality of life. Dr. Phillips and his team of health care professionals can treat both the mental and physical aspects of weight loss. He understands that excess pounds can dramatically affect the way people look and feel about themselves and realizes the importance of tackling the mental stimuli that may have prevented you from achieving your health goals in the past.

Dr. Phillips had this to say regarding his practices weight loss management program, “We spend a lot of time with our patients to ensure that every facet of the program is tailored to their specific needs and goals. Weight management is never a once size fits all situation, and it is important for us to get to know our patients and understand their goals and expectations. While any time of the year is a good time to start a new health program, most people find that the start of a new year is the ideal moment to make a great change in their life!”

Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness is taking on new patients and wants you to start the new year off in a healthy way. You can call them at 210-545-1144 to schedule an appointment today.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.