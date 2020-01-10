CEOGC Partners with Spectrum - Hiring for 100 Jobs

CEOGC's workforce development teams are partnering with Spectrum to fill 100 jobs in the Greater Cleveland area.

CLEVELAND , OH, USA, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleveland (January 2020) — The Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland is partnering with Spectrum to fill 100 open jobs in Cuyahoga County. CEOGC’s Community Services and Workforce teams will host a Hiring/Recruitment Day on January 17, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at CEOGC’s Central Neighborhood Opportunity Center, located at 1801 Superior Ave in Cleveland.

The partnership between CEOGC and Spectrum dates back nearly 4 years and continues to grow stronger with each recruitment event.

“For as long as I’ve been here, Spectrum has been a pleasure to work with,” said Matt Anderson, Job Development Specialist for CEOGC. “They’re very helpful and communicative regarding their needs. We have a strong working relationship and our team hopes to continue successfully servicing their hiring needs.”

Last year, CEOGC and Spectrum held a similar hiring event where Spectrum hired nearly 30 of the 74 attendees on the spot. This year, Spectrum is looking to hire 100 entry-level call center support staff.

Attendees can expect:

• One-on-One Interviews for Customer Service Positions

• Assessments are required before job offer

• Wages: $15 an hour including paid training

• Hiring for 2nd shift positions at the Garfield Heights Support Center

Attendees must bring a resume and dress professionally for on-the-spot interviews.

If you are interested in this event, please visit www.ceogc.org/spectrum_hiringevent to pre-register or call Workforce Development at (216) 651-5188 ext. 638.

The Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland is a nonprofit organization and the Community Action Agency for Cuyahoga County that operates programs and services dedicated to transforming the lives of residents. The Council delivers education, personal and professional development programs and support services to residents of Cuyahoga County. Programs include Early Head Start (birth to three) Head Start (three-five years of age); individual assessments for classes and coaching sessions on topics including parenting, anger management, and life skills; job readiness, customer service training, and job placement. The Council also delivers the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). For more information, visit ceogc.org.

