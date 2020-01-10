Global Therapeutic and Preventive Vaccine Market Outlook: 2019 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Therapeutic and Preventive Vaccine Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global therapeutic and preventive vaccine market is estimated to grow at an impressive growth rate of 9.3% during the forecast period.



Major factors that augment the market growth include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and other infectious diseases across the globe. The expenditure of the government is increasing significantly for the cure for cancer. In the US, national expenditures for cancer care were near to $125 billion in 2010 and it is expected to reach $156 billion in 2020. Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality among women.



In the US, there were more than 252,000 new cases of breast cancer in 2017. These figures reflect the need for vaccination; thereby, augmenting the market growth. Moreover, growing focus on the development of innovative vaccines such as DNA vaccines and growing awareness towards the benefits of vaccination in emerging economies such as China and India is further augmenting the market growth.



The global therapeutic and preventive vaccine market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is broadly classified into the therapeutic vaccine and preventive vaccine. The global therapeutic vaccine market is analyzed on the basis of disease type and vaccine type. On the basis of disease, the therapeutic vaccine market is sub-segmented into autoimmune disease vaccine, neurological disease vaccine, and cancer vaccine.



On the basis of vaccine type, the market is analyzed into an allogeneic vaccine and autologous vaccine. Whereas, the global preventive vaccine market is further segmented on the basis of vaccine type and disease type. On the basis of vaccine type, the market is classified into live/attenuated vaccine, inactivated vaccine, conjugate vaccine, DNA vaccines, and others. Based on disease type, the market analyzes pneumococcal, poliovirus, hepatitis, influenza, measles, mumps, and rubella and others. Based on the end-user, the global therapeutic and preventive vaccine market is divided into human vaccines and animal vaccines.



Geographically, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held the dominating position in the global therapeutic and preventive vaccine market in 2018 and is further estimated to follow the same trend over the forecast period.



The major factors contributing to the growth of the North American market include the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, the number of researches carried out on vaccination and fund provided to the companies and institutions, unhealthy lifestyle and growing focus on the treatment of cancer. Further, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.



Moreover, the global therapeutic and preventive vaccine market is influenced by the presence of several players including Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co., AstraZeneca PLC, and many others. These players adopt various strategies to capitalize on market growth opportunities. Mergers and acquisitions, product launch, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are the majorly adopted strategies by the market players.



Report Coverage



Comprehensive research methodology of the global therapeutic and preventive vaccine market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global therapeutic and preventive vaccine market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global therapeutic and preventive vaccine market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Sanofi SA

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Pfizer Inc.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Merck & Co.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. AstraZeneca PLC

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Therapeutic and Preventive Vaccine Market by Type

5.1.1. Therapeutic Vaccine

5.1.2. Preventive Vaccine

5.2. Global Therapeutic Vaccine Market by Disease Type

5.2.1. Autoimmune Disease

5.2.2. Neurological Disease

5.2.3. Cancer

5.2.4. Infectious Disease

5.3. Global Therapeutic Vaccine Market by Vaccine Type

5.3.1. Allogeneic Vaccine

5.3.2. Autologous Vaccine

5.4. Global Preventive Vaccine Market by Disease Type

5.4.1. Pneumococcal

5.4.2. Poliovirus

5.4.3. Hepatitis

5.4.4. Influenza

5.4.5. Measles, Mumps, and Rubella

5.4.6. Others (Varicella)

5.5. Global Preventive Vaccine Market by Vaccine Type

5.5.1. Live/Attenuated Vaccine

5.5.2. Inactivated Vaccine

5.5.3. Conjugate Vaccine

5.5.4. DNA Vaccines

5.5.5. Others (Recombinant Vector Vaccines)

5.6. Global Therapeutic and Preventive Vaccine Market by End-User

5.6.1. Human

5.6.2. Animal



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Agenus Inc.

7.2. Argos Therapeutic Inc.

7.3. Astellas Pharma Inc.

7.4. AstraZeneca PLC

7.5. Celldex Therapeutic Inc.

7.6. CSL Ltd.

7.7. Cytos Biotechnology AG

7.8. Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd

7.9. Dendreon Corp

7.10. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

7.11. GC Pharma (Green Cross Corp.)

7.12. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

7.13. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

7.14. Merck & Co.

7.15. Novartis International AG

7.16. Novavax Inc.

7.17. Pfizer Inc.

7.18. Qed Biosciences Inc.

7.19. Sanofi SA

7.20. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

7.21. Vaccinogen Inc.

7.22. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.

7.23. Zoetis Inc.



