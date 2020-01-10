Aequus to Broaden Vistitan Reimbursement for Patients in Canada

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, is pleased to announce that it has advanced the filings for provincial reimbursement in both Quebec and British Columbia for its lead product, PrVistitanTM (bimatoprost 0.03%). If successful, this additional coverage would advance sales in the second and third largest markets in Canada and would trigger an increase in the percentage of total revenue that Aequus receives from its partner.



Aequus has been consistently growing market share of Vistitan in Ontario and Alberta and is continuing its expansion of access for Canadian patients in both British Columbia and Quebec. “The bimatoprost market in Canada exceeds $55 million, nearly 36% of that is in these two provinces,” said Doug Janzen, CEO and Chairman of Aequus. “Whilst our sales team has done a great job in Ontario and Alberta growing our volume share by over 30% in the last 12 months, we want to replicate that in both Quebec and BC following an anticipated positive reimbursement outcome.”

“We believe this news benefits Aequus in two ways. There is a compelling case for Vistitan reimbursement in Canada and we look forward to a decision shortly from BC and later in the year from INNESS in Quebec,” said Ian Ball, Chief Commercial Officer at Aequus. “In addition to expanding the markets for Vistitan, the Company will also earn an increase in the revenue share from our partner Sandoz and expects to further bolster our ophthalmology offering with the launch of the Evolve products in the coming months.”

Aequus will provide a further update on the anticipated launch timelines for Evolve by the end of January, as a final notification from the auditor is expected by its partner.

ABOUT AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V:AQS) (OTCQB:AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its pipeline to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant, and a development stage pipeline in neurology. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca

