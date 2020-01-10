TAB Bank Provides Commercial Finance Company in Texas with a $4 Million Rediscount Credit Facility

/EIN News/ -- OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a $4 million rediscount credit facility for a commercial finance company located in Texas.



The company is an entrepreneurial factoring and ABL shop that focuses on construction working capital finance.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

Twitter - @TABBank

Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.