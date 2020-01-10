Stop & Shop Donates $31,000 to Area Food Banks to Commemorate 311 First Downs Recorded By New York Giants During the 2019 Season

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop, the official supermarket of the New York Giants, is proud to announce a $31,100 donation to food banks across the tri-state area, a contribution that reflects their pre-season commitment to donate $100 for each first down recorded by the Giants during the 2019 season. The Giants final season total was 311 first downs.

The $31,100 will be divided among 8 of Stop & Shop’s regional food bank partners - Community FoodBank of NJ, Fulfill, The Food Bank for New York City, Feeding Westchester, The Connecticut Food Bank, Long Island Cares and Island Harvest. The food banks will use the donation to fight hunger in their local communities – supporting nutrition programs and providing resources to those in need.

“Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the communities we serve with a focus on fighting hunger,” said Bob Yager, SVP of Sales and Operations for Stop & Shop. “This donation underscores Stop & Shop and the Giants’ mutual commitment to assisting food banks in New Jersey, New York City, Westchester, Connecticut and on Long Island.”

The first down donation is just one of the ways the Giants and Stop & Shop have worked together to fight hunger. Earlier this year, and every season, Stop & Shop sponsors the Giants’ annual food drive at MetLife Stadium, as well as donates thousands of turkeys alongside the Giants as part of the supermarket’s annual Turkey Express Program.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy healthy, active lifestyles. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.

About the New York Football Giants

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. With eight championships, including a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, their second in five seasons, the Giants are the only franchise in the NFL with a Super Bowl victory in each of the last four decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants enter their 96th season of play this fall. For more information, visit www.giants.com.

Contact: Rubenstein Associates Howard Cannon (212) 843-8072 hcannon@rubenstein.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.