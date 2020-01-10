Sweet Protection Announces Athlete Partnership with Pep Fujas

Influential veteran skier joins forces with industry leader in technical gear

Boulder, CO, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Protection, the industry leader in high-performance helmets, goggles and technical clothing, announced today that it has signed Braden "Pep" Fujas as an athlete, adding an influential and versatile veteran skier to its expanding roster of athletes donning Sweet Protection gear on the slopes and in the backcountry.



Originally from Ashland, Oregon but now residing in Salt Lake City, Utah, Fujas has long been admired for his wide-ranging approach to skiing any terrain imaginable. He first arrived on the freeski scene nearly 20 years ago and quickly established himself as a Winter X Games mainstay, and he’s alsoappeared in more than 20 films while continuing to meld a laid-back style with precise technical skills like few others of his generation.

Though his fans will quickly note that Fujas has often avoided wearing a helmet over the years while making his name in the sport, Fujas began wearing Sweet Protection helmets last year and quickly came to appreciate the company’s quality craftsmanship.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Sweet Protection family. I was motivated for anumber of reasons, but mainly the expert craftsmanship of their products combined with the attention to the finer sport-centric design details they apply,” Fujas said. “All models of Sweet helmets are shaped well, light and are equipped with easily customizable adjustments and intuitive features all the way from their top-of-the-line Switcher to their entry-level Boondock model.”

“Sweet Protection is very excited to have Pep join the team. With Pep, we knew we were getting much more than an athlete to wear and promote our product,” said Casey Garrity, North America Marketing Manager for Sweet Protection. “His unique experience both on and off the mountain provides an elevated perspective. Through his skiing and focus on developing products that improve his experience of the mountains, we know he'll be a huge asset to the Sweet team as we continue to deliver the best helmets and eyewear for every skier and rider.”

“As Pep is continuing into the next part of his career as a father, family man, skier and businessman, we saw an opportunity to bring him into a company that shares many of his values. Needless to say, we are elated to work with him on many projects, ranging from product development and design to sustainable sourcing. He's a very welcome addition to our North American athlete team and we look forward to the future as we continue to grow SweetProtection's presence in the United States and Canada.”

About Sweet Protection

Based out of the small village of Trysil, in the midst of the Norwegian wilderness and close to the mountains, the Sweet Protection crew has been developing helmets, protection gear and technical clothing since 2000. The multi-award winning team of designers, skilled technicians and the amazing team of riders have pushed the envelope of what’s possible with functional equipment.

