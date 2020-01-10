Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Markets to 2025; Dominated by Allegheny Technologies (ATI), Aperam Group, Carpenter Technology, Johnson Matthey, and OC Oerlikon Corp

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal implants and medical alloys market is estimated to grow at 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



The market growth is mainly driven by owing increasing use of metal implants and medical alloys in various applications such as orthopedics, cardiovascular, dental, craniofacial implants, neurological, and others. Moreover, growing lifestyle-related disease such as CVD, orthopedics diseases across raises the demand for medical implants that creates a significant opportunity for the growth. However, the high cost of metal implants and lack of skilled professionals are the factors that may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.



Geographically, the global metal implants and medical alloys market is further classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a significant market share in the global market. The market is mainly driven by the developed healthcare infrastructure availability of advanced surgical procedures for various implants. Additionally, growing road accidents and trauma injuries in the US and Canada further contribute to the market share.



Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable growth in the global market owing to the growing lifestyle-related diseases and increasing medical tourism in emerging economies such as India and China.



The global metal implants and medical alloys market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. The key players of the metal implants and medical alloys market include Allegheny Technologies (ATI), Aperam group, Carpenter Technology Corp., Johnson Matthey Plc, and OC Oerlikon Corporation AG. The other market players include Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific.), Alloys International, Inc., AMETEK Inc., Deringer-Ney Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., QuesTek Innovations LLC among others.



These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the metal implants and medical alloys market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as a merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



