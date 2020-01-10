There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,374 in the last 365 days.

Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after the market closes. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the next day, February 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

Details of the Conference Call

Via the internet at www.stingray.com

Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, March 5, 2020, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 3870897.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Contact information:

Mathieu Peloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray Digital Group Inc.
(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com

