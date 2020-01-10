Ruth’s Chris Steak House DuPont Circle Restaurant in Washington, D.C. Relocates to Brand New Location in the Central Business District

Beloved neighborhood steak house reopens in elegant 9,247-square-foot venue downtown, featuring an expanded bar and lounge area and spacious dining room designed for celebrations of all sizes

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legendary American steak house, Ruth’s Chris , kicks off a new year by opening its doors in Washington, D.C.’s bustling central business district on Jan. 13. Located on the first floor of the Alexander Court office building on 21st and L Street, the new Ruth’s Chris location offers guests a larger format bar and lounge area with a sleek main dining room. The restaurant is within walking distance of some of D.C.’s most popular hotels, apartments, attractions and historic monuments, providing residents and visitors with a new go-to place for an exceptional dining experience.



“Ruth’s Chris is thrilled to reopen one of our beloved D.C. locations in the heart of downtown. This location is in the stunning Alexander Court building, just minutes from the National Geographic Museum, Lafayette Square and the Smithsonian,” said Doranne Hughes, regional vice president for Ruth’s Chris Steak House. “The new D.C. restaurant has a fantastic open layout and four private dining rooms named with local flair, such as the DuPont Circle and J Street rooms. The expanded D.C. restaurant is perfect for celebrating life’s everyday moments, and we look forward to hosting D.C. locals and visitors for many years to come.”

D.C.’s new Ruth’s Chris location seats a total of 120 people in the elegant main dining room, and 104 guests between four private dining rooms. For guests looking for a more casual experience, while still being able to enjoy the complete fine-dining menu, the restaurant’s bar and lounge area seats up to 72 people.

Ruth’s Chris offers the traditional favorites you’d expect from a great American steak house and then takes it up a notch, with several timeless menu items created and perfected by the founder herself, Ruth Fertel. The main menu offers a top-grade selection of USDA Prime beef served “Ruth’s Chris Style” on a 500-degree plate sizzling, so every last bite stays warm. When a great steak isn’t what a guest is craving, the restaurant presents a wide array of high-quality options, stemming from Chilean sea bass to stuffed chicken breast to Ruth’s chop salad. Vegetarian, gluten-friendly and keto menu options are also available upon request.

The restaurant hosts happy hour at the bar Monday through Friday, and Sunday beginning at 4:30 p.m. where guests can also indulge in full-size appetizers, like succulent seared Ahi tuna and crispy crab beignets. The happy hour drink menu includes select hand-crafted cocktails, like the classic Ruth’s Manhattan and refreshing gin basil smash. Guests can also choose from Ruth’s outstanding wine and beer menu.

With each new restaurant opening, the team joins forces with a local charity to give back to the community it calls home and help the organization further its generous work. The local Ruth’s Chris D.C. team partnered with Men Supporting Women Fighting Cancer to raise funds during opening week. This was the first nonprofit to provide support and education to men whose partners are undergoing cancer treatment, empowering them to be effective caregivers and support the fight against breast cancer.

The new D.C. Ruth’s Chris location is open for dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday. It is located at 21st and L street, NW, Washington D.C., 20036. For more information, dinner reservations, and private dining reservations, please visit ruthschris.com or call 202-918-5583.

ABOUT RUTH'S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel more than 50 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. Ruth's Chris Steak House. This is how it's done.

ABOUT MEN SUPPORTING WOMEN FIGHTING CANCER

Men Supporting Women With Cancer (MSWWC) is the first national non-profit created to help men be there for the women they love when they are battling cancer. With our educational programs and materials, MSWWC empowers men to be effective caregivers and to be there side by side every step of the way as a partner in survival navigating the crisis of cancer. By being there, men can help improve the quality of survivorship and play a critical and vital role as there is nothing more important than being there and nothing more important than family.

Signature Sizzling Filet Ruth’s Chris Steak House reopens in Washington, D.C. at a new venue, offering its signature sizzling steaks and timeless recipes in the heart of downtown.



