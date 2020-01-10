Global Wearable Medical Device Market Report 2019-2024: The Impact of Healthcare Cybersecurity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Cybersecurity Impact on the Wearable Medical Device Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This health industry market briefing provides an overview of wearable medical devices with consideration towards privacy and security issues impacting the wearable medical device market. It assesses the security and privacy risks involved with wearable devices and the potential to impact associated healthcare services. It takes these issues into consideration regarding anticipated connected device market outlook and provides forecasts for 2019 to 2024.



Target Audience

Communication Service Providers

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Solution Providers

Medical Device companies including Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Cardinal Health (CAH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Medtronic (MDT), Royal Philips (RYLPF), Siemens (SIEGY), and many more

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview



2. Background



3. Wearable Devices Issues and Risks



4. Healthcare Data Privacy Issues



5. Security Issues & Risks



6. The Problem



7. The 5G Alternative



8. 5G Security Challenges



9. 4G to 5G Security Transition



10. 5G Security Goals



11. 5G Security Perspectives



12. 5G Potential Solutions



13. The Solutions



14. Forecasts

14.1. Global Connected Medical Device Market

14.2. Connected Medical Device Market by Location/Usage

14.3. Connected Medical Device Market by Connectivity Method

14.4. Connected Medical Device Markets by Region



15. Related Security Findings



16. Conclusions

