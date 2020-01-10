Top Eight Companies in the Global Prepreg Carbon Fiber Market
This report includes an analysis of the prepreg carbon fiber applications markets. This report includes those products and materials that are typically used in extreme conditions like high temperatures or which provide additional enhanced properties when compared to traditional products.
The report analyzes market trends and provides perspective for end-use industries where these products are used. Industries discussed in this report are aerospace and defense, industrial, energy, infrastructure, sporting goods, transportation, and others. Market share estimates for each are provided.
The report profiles the top eight companies in the prepreg carbon fiber industry and explores the underlying application markets. Each application is analyzed to determine its market status, impact on future market segments and future growth potential. The report also highlights the main business segments, key products and the financial performance of the industry leaders. Segmental and regional financial performance as well as technology advancements, key executives, geographical presence, industry history, and developments are included.
This report provides analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections from 2019 to 2024. Estimated values used are based on manufacturer total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the top eight prepreg carbon fiber companies and discussion on their main business segments, details of products, and financial performance
- Coverage of recent market trends in overall prepreg carbon fiber industry
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Identification of prepreg carbon applications with the greatest commercial potential during the forecast period
- Impact analyses of the key drivers and constraints
- Information on legal and regulatory factors and economic factors related to this industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Prepreg
- Prepreg Carbon
- Market Drivers
- Economic Factors
- Legal and Regulatory Factors
- Industry Factors
Chapter 4 Market Analysis by End-Use Application
- Overview
- Carbon Fiber Applications
- Aerospace and Defense Industry
- Automobiles
- Wind Energy
- Sports and Leisure
- Industrial Applications
- Infrastructure
- Thermal Management
- Other Applications
Chapter 5 Company Landscape
- Research and Technology Trends
- Industry Structure
- Markets for Carbon Materials
- Manufacturers of Structural Carbons
- Carbon Fibers
- Competitive Strategies Used in the Carbon Fiber Industry
- New Business Development
- Competitive Pricing
- Vertical Integration
- Global Strategic Alliances
- Intellectual Property Analysis
- Technology Development Trends
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- Gurit Holdings Ag
- Hexcel Corp.
- Park Electrochemical Corp.
- Royal Tencate N.V.
- SGL Carbon
- Solvay Group
- Toray Industries
- Teijin Ltd.
