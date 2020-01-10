Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Industry Review & Trends Report : Manufacturing in the Built World
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Industry Review & Trends Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019 PLM Industry Review and Trends Report is mostly qualitative in nature and focuses on key issues facing the global PLM ecosystems of solution providers and end-user organizations, presenting key elements, forecasts, industrial use cases, and how these trends may affect investments in PLM solutions and contribute to the growth of the PLM market. The report highlights changes that occurred in 2018, what effects those changes may have in the short and medium-term, and what is on the horizon in the years to come. It also reports high-level revenue data for the US$47.8 billion global PLM market in 2018, specific PLM solution segments, and geographies. This report concentrates on analyses of selected trends that impact the PLM industry.
Trends presented include:
- Industry 4.0: A Regional Update: the Industry 4.0 visions for Germany, India, China, Japan, and USA. Presents a brief vision and history of Industry 4.0 across countries, how PLM supports it, drivers for the initiative, and impacts on those countries PLM economies.
- Manufacturing in the Built World looks at optimizing benefits from IoT with end-to-end data and process connectivity, how digitalization and systems complexity continues to profoundly affect the way we do product design, the impact of digital threads, and other aspects of digital manufacturing support on the product lifecycle.
- The industrialization of Additive Manufacturing addresses the use of additive manufacturing (AM) to make production products, the critical importance of Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM), the importance of organizational and educational changes, and other AM aspects.
- Service Lifecycle Management and IoT examine leveraging IoT and IIoT to support new business models, how interaction and availability of information are changing the way service is being performed, the impacts of smart, connected products in the industry today.
- Big Data and Analytics considers closing the loop for big data from IoT, IIoT, and other sources to create new value for organizations when data is treated as an asset.
- Virtual and Augmented Reality are presented in terms of how they impact common consumer and industrial use cases and their value in supporting new business opportunities across industries.
This report will be of interest to managers involved in product development across all industry segments.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Definition
- PLM Solution Market Segments
PLM Market Analysis
- Measuring the PLM Market
- The Effect of Exchange Rates
- Update on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
- Measuring PLM Market Growth
- Forecast Assumptions
- 2018 PLM Market Review
- 2018 PLM Market Results and Forecast
- 2018 PLM Geographic Analysis
- Additional Comments on the Overall PLM Market
- 2018 cPDm Segment of the PLM Market
- Tools Segment of the PLM Market
- Tools - Results and Forecasts
PLM Industry Review and Trends
- Industry 4.0: A Regional Update
- Manufacturing in the Built World
- Industrialization of Additive Manufacturing
- Service Lifecycle Management and IoT
- Big Data and Analytics
- Virtual and Augmented Reality
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture
- ACE enterprise Slovakia
- Actian
- Agency9
- Agtek
- Aiworx
- Altair Engineering
- ANSYS
- API Talent
- Aras
- Arena Solutions
- Assemble Systems
- Atos
- Austemper Design
- Autodesk
- AutoLion
- AVEVA
- Bentley Systems
- Bricsys
- BuildingConnected
- C3i Solutions
- Cadence
- Callidus Cloud
- Capgemini
- Centric Software
- CIMPA
- Cognizant
- Comet Solutions
- COMSA
- COSMOlogic
- CSC
- Dassault Systmes
- DataFox
- Datascience.com
- Datawatch
- Deloitte Consulting
- Denim Group
- DXC Technology
- Egyde
- ESI Group
- External Array Software
- FluiDyna GmbH
- Frustum
- Gamma Technologies
- H&D Int'l Group
- HCL
- Hexagon AB
- Hightail
- HPE
- IBM
- IFS AB
- IGE+XAO
- Industrial Business Solutions
- Infospectrum
- Infosys Ltd.
- IQMS
- Kogentix
- Liaison Technologies
- Licom
- Lightwork Design
- Mackevision
- Magnetic
- MathWorks
- MCS Solutions
- mendix
- Mindtribe
- MSC Software
- Mller-Elektronik
- NEC Corp
- Nemetschek
- NM Group
- No Magic
- NobleTek BV
- Omnify Solutions
- Oniqua
- OpenText
- OPTIS
- Oracle
- Pillar Technology
- PlanGrid
- Plaxis
- ProCAM
- Processia
- PTC
- Qspace
- Red Hat6pKPMG
- S-Cube Futuretech
- SaaSfocus Advanced Technology Group
- Sakorai Test Systems Oy
- Salesforce SI
- SAP
- Schneider Electric
- Scilab Enterprises
- Siemens PLM Software
- SIMSOLID
- SofTech srl
- SoilVision
- Spring Technologies
- Stabiplan
- Synopsys
- Syntel
- T-Systems
- Tata Technologies
- TCS
- Tech Mahindra
- Trimble
- Viewpoint
- VIRES Simulationtechnologie GmbH
- Wipro
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pfk8h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.