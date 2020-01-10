/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Regulation of CBD in Cosmetics: A Global Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the current legal status of CBD cosmetics in key markets from Europe, where products must comply with the EU's common cosmetic rules, to Australia, where they are completely banned.



CDB products are currently on-trend, consumer demand is booming, and the trend has reached the cosmetics industry, with CBD-infused face and hand creams arriving on the market. However, the regulatory landscape for CBD products is fragmented across the world and constantly changing, which makes complying with complex legal requirements a potential minefield.



Key Topics Covered



Introduction

European countries within the EU

Countries in Europe but outside the EU

Outside Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gkzw0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.