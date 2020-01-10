Global $20.1Bn Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Outlook, 2019-2024: Analyzed by Polymer Type, Application and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Coated Fabrics Market by Product (Polyvinyl, Polyurethane, Polyethylene), Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Awning, Roofing & Canopies, Furniture & Seating) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The polymer coated fabrics market is estimated to be USD 16.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The rising safety measures in the transportation application and the stringent regulatory requirements for workers' safety are expected to drive the coated fabrics market. However, the availability of substitutes and environmental concerns are hampering the growth of this market.

Report Scope



This report segments the market for polymer coated fabrics based on polymer type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions.

A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies associated with the market for polymer coated fabrics.

The key players profiled in the report include as Continental AG (Germany), Spradling International Inc. (US), Seaman Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain SA (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Serge Ferrari Group (France), Low & Bonar Plc (UK), and OMNOVO Solutions Inc. (US).

Polyvinyl coated fabrics is projected to be the largest polymer type segment, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024



The PVC coated fabrics segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of both value and volume, in 2018. High demand for these fabrics in applications such as transportation, protective clothing, architecture, and others is driving their demand. Low cost, high life cycle, and properties, such as water resistance, dirt resistance, chemical resistance, and oil resistance, among others, are driving the market for PVC coated fabrics.



The transportation application was the largest segment of the polymer coated fabrics market, in terms of value, in 2018



The polymer coated fabrics market in the transportation application accounted for the largest share in 2018. The rising safety standards and increasing demand from automobile, aircraft, and railways are majorly driving the polymer coated fabrics market in the transportation application.

Polymer Coated fabrics are appropriate for a wide range of automotive applications such as interior, exterior, airbags, seatbelt, and covers. However, polymer coated fabrics are majorly consumed in automotive seats and airbags, which is expected to drive the market in the transportation application during the forecast period.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of value



The APAC polymer coated fabrics market is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024. Growing industrialization that is backed by infrastructure development has offered enormous growth opportunities for the polymer coated fabrics market in APAC.

The high economic growth rate and heavy investments in industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military also drive the polymer coated fabrics market in the region. The growing automotive production and stringent regulations by the International Labor Organization (ILO) on safety measures have increased the demand for polymer coated fabrics in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polymer Coated Fabrics Market

4.2 Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, By Application, 2019-2024

4.3 Polymer Coated Fabrics Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.4 Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, By Region

4.5 Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Safety Measures in the Transportation Application

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirement for Worker's Safety Driving the Protective Clothing Segment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Environmental Concerns

5.2.2.2 Availability of Substitutes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Innovative Product Development in Protective Clothing Segment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Disposal/Recycling of Waste

5.2.5 Burning Issue

5.2.5.1 Lack of Safety Compliance

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat 0f New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polymer Coated Fabrics Companies, By Product

6.2.1 Polymer Coated Fabrics

6.2.1.1 Vinyl Polymer Coated Fabrics

6.2.1.2 PU Polymer Coated Fabrics

6.2.1.3 PE Polymer Coated Fabrics

6.2.1.4 Other Polymer Coated Fabrics



7 Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Transportation

7.1.2 Protective Clothing

7.1.3 Industrial

7.1.4 Roofing, Awnings & Canopies

7.1.5 Furniture & Seating

7.1.6 Others



8 Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.3 North America

8.4 Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis, 2017

9.2.1 Continental AG

9.2.2 Trelleborg AB

9.2.3 Saint-Gobain S.A.

9.2.4 Sieon Industries N.V.

9.2.5 Serge Ferrari Group

9.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

9.3.1 New Product Launches

9.3.2 Expansions

9.3.3 Acquisitions

9.3.4 Agreements

9.3.5 Partnerships



10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

10.1 Continental AG

10.2 Sioen Industries N.V.

10.3 Saint-Gobain S.A.

10.4 Trelleborg AB

10.5 Serge Ferrari Group

10.6 Low & Bonar (Mehler Texnologies)

10.7 SRF Limited

10.8 Omnova Solutions Inc.

10.9 Seaman Corporation

10.10 Spradling International Inc.

10.11 Other Market Players

10.11.1 Dickson Constant

10.11.2 Cooley Group Holdings Inc.

10.11.3 Endutex Coated Technical Textiles

10.11.4 Haartz Corporation

10.11.5 Heytex Bramsche GmbH (Earlier Julius Heywinkel GmbH)

10.11.6 Industrial Sedo S.L.

10.11.7 Morbern Inc.

10.11.8 Mount Vernon Mills Inc.

10.11.9 Obeikan Technical Fabrics Co. Ltd.

10.11.10 Uniroyal Engineered Products LLC



