Vinyl Flooring in the Global Construction Market, Forecast to 2024 - Promising Opportunities in Both Residential & Non-Residential Applications

The vinyl flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $17.5 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2024. Shaw Industries, Tarkett, Mohawk Industries, Gerflor, and Mannington Mills are among the major suppliers of vinyl flooring.



Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: Vinyl flooring in the construction market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M sqm) shipment.

Vinyl flooring in the construction market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M sqm) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by product and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by product and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Vinyl flooring in the construction market size by product and end use industry in terms of value shipment.

Vinyl flooring in the construction market size by product and end use industry in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: Vinyl flooring in the construction market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Vinyl flooring in the construction market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of vinyl flooring in the construction market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of vinyl flooring in the construction market. Strategic analysis: This includes M& A, new product development, and competitive landscape of vinyl flooring in the construction market.

This includes M& A, new product development, and competitive landscape of vinyl flooring in the construction market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The future of the vinyl flooring market looks promising with opportunities in residential and non-residential applications. The major drivers for this market are growth in residential construction and renovation activities.



Emerging trends in the vinyl flooring market, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing adoption of loose lay flooring - an innovative form of luxury vinyl tile and increasing demand for phthalate-free vinyl flooring.



The study includes the vinyl flooring in the construction market size and forecast for the vinyl flooring in the construction market through 2024, segmented by product, end-use and the region.



The researcher forecasts that the vinyl sheet will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their superior properties such as water-resistance, slip resistance, and ease of maintenance.



Within this market, vinyl flooring for non-residential will remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for luxury vinyl tiles in non-residential buildings, such as offices, hotels, educational institutions, and hospitals.



APAC will remain the largest region due to the growth in the construction industry and changing lifestyle. North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising investments in single-family constructions in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Vinyl Flooring Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Vinyl Flooring Market by Product

3.3.1: Vinyl Sheet

3.3.2: Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

3.3.3: Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

3.4: Global Vinyl Flooring Market by End-use

3.4.1: Residential

3.4.2: Non-Residential



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Vinyl Flooring Market by Region

4.2: North American Vinyl Flooring Market

4.3: European Vinyl Flooring Market

4.4: APAC Vinyl Flooring Market

4.5: RoW Vinyl Flooring Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vinyl Flooring Market by Product

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vinyl Flooring Market by End-use

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Vinyl Flooring Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Vinyl Flooring Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Vinyl Flooring Market

7.3.3: Certification and Licensing

7.3.4: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Vinyl Flooring Market

7.3.5: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Shaw Industries Inc.

8.2: Tarkett

8.3: Armstrong World Industries Inc.

8.4: Mannington Mills Inc.

8.5: Forbo Holding AG

8.6: Mohawk Industries Inc.

8.7: Gerflor

8.8: Polyflor

8.9: LG Hausys

8.10: Beaulieu International Group



