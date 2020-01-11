Automotive LED Bulbs Market is Expected To Grow At A CAGR 9.91% During 2019-2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market is expected to grow at a rate of 9.91% and reach $16.2 billion by 2023. Increasing technology adoption is expected to drive the demand for advanced automotive LED bulb products. However, high cost of advanced LED lights has been a major challenge for the automotive LED bulbs market.

The automotive light emitting diode bulb manufacturing market consists of sales of LED automobile bulbs that are an upgrade over the standard filament bulbs used in sidelights, fog lights, brake lights, indicators, number plates and more. LED bulbs give off a bright, distinctive glow and last longer than standard bulbs, with up to 5000 hours of rated life.

The global automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market is segmented into front adaptive lighting, rear adaptive lighting, and ambient adaptive lighting.

By Geography - The global automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market

With increasing awareness about global warming and carbon emissions, customers are increasingly using Organic LEDs, whose emitting panels are made of organic material. They can also be color tuned and are used to make light panels.

Potential Opportunities In The Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market

With an increase in the market’s economy and increasing demand due to growing population, the scope and potential for the global automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are SG Automotive, Hella, KOITO, Magneti Marelli, OSRAM, Valeo, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Varroc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Magneti Marelli.

Markets Covered: global automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market

Data Segmentations: automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market Organizations Covered: SG Automotive, Hella, KOITO, Magneti Marelli, OSRAM, Valeo, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Varroc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Magneti Marelli

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market customer information, automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market product/service analysis – product examples, automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Sector: The report reveals where the global automotive light emitting diode (LED) bulbs industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

