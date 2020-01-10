Redemption of 4.95% notes due 2047 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem all of the outstanding 4.95% notes due February 11, 2047 (the “Notes”) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes and the related indenture and delist the Notes from the Taipei Exchange on February 11, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”) and that it has caused notice of redemption to be given to each holder of the Notes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes and the related indenture. The details of the Notes are as follows:



Bond Code: F03603



Bond Short Name: P17VZ1



ISIN: XS1558510829



Common Code: 155851082



FIGI: BBG00FVV9860



Initial Notional Amount: USD1,475,000,000



Bond Name: Verizon Communications Inc. $1,475,000,000 4.95% Notes due 2047



Date of Call/Delisting: February 11, 2020



Call Price: 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “appear,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that could materially affect these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Eligible holders are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events might or might not occur. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

The Taipei Exchange is not responsible for any of the content disclosed in this public source, and makes no representation on the accuracy or completeness of such information. The Taipei Exchange expressly disclaims any and all liability for any losses arising from, or as a result of the reliance on, all or part of the content of this information.

Media contact:

Eric Wilkens

908-559-3063

eric.wilkens@verizon.com



