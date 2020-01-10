Glucosamine Market is witnessing growth with a CAGR of 8.65%

Global Glucosamine Market 2020-2026

2020 Future of Global Glucosamine Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities, Competition, Forecasts and industry Outlook

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Glucosamine market is driven by the increasing use of combination therapy, coupled with the increasing usage of nutraceuticals in treating chronic diseases which results in boosting glucosamine market growth.

Growing population, swift rising of healthcare occupation and consumer awareness about joint and bone health to fuel the use of glucosamine in various food & beverage products.

Additionally,owing to its skin-replenishing factor and prompting exfoliation usage of glucosamine in cosmetic products to sustain the formation of connective tissue and to increase moisture and promotes exfoliation and hydration.

Request Free sample @ https://www.oganalysis.com/sample/213262

Mounting opportunities for market players in the creation of nutritional supplements to aid the prevention of osteoarthritis among clients resulting in fuelling the market demand.

Increasing usage of glucosamine in pet food to provide relief from joint pain and sustaining immune health to dogs.

Moreover, the usage of glucosamine in various end-user industries including cosmetics,cosmetic products to support the formation of connective tissue and increase moisture helps to drive the market growth.

Further, the sevital properties of glucosamine to encourage key manufacturers to introduce new products.In addition, combination therapy, nutraceutical supplements such as glucosamine are directed along with other drugs or dietary supplements such as chondroitin to boost the market growth.

Browse Glucosamine Market Research Report @ https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/213262/glucosamine-market

Glucosamine market competitive and regional analysis

With a higher occurrence of Osteoarthritis across developed economies like North America, Europe, glucosamine finds a higher recommendation for the treatment of osteoarthritis across worldwide.

Increased dietary supplements consumption globally owing to the growing incidence of arthritis among consumers coupled with growing geriatric population to fuel market demand.



Request for Special Discount on Glucosamine Market @ https://www.oganalysis.com/discount/213262



Further, approval of glucosamine as a food ingredient as well as a medical drug in developed economies to propel the market value.For instance, in 2019, Fidia launched its first product CartiJoint™ FORTE in the dietary supplement category in the USA, which is 100% natural turmeric along with glucosamine hydrochloride and chondroitin sulfate.



Wide acceptance of the treatment of osteoarthritis in European countriesto impact positively on the market growth.In addition, supporting regulatory framework in Europe regarding product use in the manufacturing of food & beverages to propel industry growth.

However, increasing number of substitutes including fish oil and omega-3 to challenge product demand during the forecast period.

whereas, cumulative consumption of sports nutrition in Asia Pacific countries like China, India,Thailand, and South Korea to have a positive impact on the market demand. Further, increasing need for efficient food & beverages to propel market size.

key companies to explore market growth opportunities with the expansion of novel products in their portfolio

New product development by market players for both humans and pets use to drive the key market trends. Further, in 2019, SCPL launched Joint flex fortified with glucosamine and other ingredients to provides fast-acting & long-lasting pain relief.

In addition, Diamond Pet Foods launched a high-performance dog food line “Diamond Pro89” for high-performance dogs to promote healthy joints.

Recently, a raw dog food manufacturer Benefit Natural launched Benefit Mini Range with added Glucosamine and Chondroitin in the senior dog foods for healthy joints.

Moreover, significant application of glucosamine in cosmetic products to boost the market growth.Forexample, Olay launched eyes illuminating eye cream for a range of products for the reduction of dark circles.

key players participating in the glucosamine market includeMylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nutralife Health Products Inc., Blackmores Ltd.,G.T.C. Union Group Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Health World Ltd., Glanbia plc., NOW Health Group, Inc. among others.



Related reports

• Chitosan Market

• Glucose, Dextrose and Maltodextrin Market

• Dietary Supplements Market (https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/213294/dietary-supplements-market)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.