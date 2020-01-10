Carbomer Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Carbomer Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Carbomer Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Carbomer Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Carbomer market. This report focused on Carbomer market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Carbomer Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The key players covered in this study

Lubrizol

Tinci Materials

SNF Floerger

Newman Fine Chemical

Evonik

Sumitomo Seika

Corel

DX Chemical

Maruti Chemicals

Market Overview

Polyacrylic acid is termed commonly by its trade name of Carbomer is a high-molecular-weight of the synthetic polymer of the acrylic acid. The IUPAC name is the 1-carboxyethylene. The Carbomer may be a homopolymer of the acrylic acid or the cross-link of allyl ether of pentaerythritol or allyl ether of the sucrose or allyl ether of the propylene. In the solution of water that remains at a neutral pH, the PAA is in the form of an anionic polymer, that many of the side chains of PAA tend to lose their protons and also acquires a negative charge.

The process makes the PAAs polyelectrolytes that have the ability to absorb and retain the water and swell it to many times than the original volume. The dry PAAs are sold as a white; the fluffy powders are the most frequently used in the form of gels in products like the cosmetic and the personal care products. The role in the cosmetics segment is to suspend the solids in liquids, prevent emulsions from separating and controlling the consistency in the flow of cosmetics. The Carbomer codes are 910, 934, 940, 941, and 934P. These are the indication of the molecular weight and the specific components of the polymer.

The various applications of PAAs are the use of them in the form of alkali metal or even in the form of the ammonium salts, for example, the sodium polyacrylate. In the form of dry powder, the sodium ions are positively charged and bound to the polyacrylate. But in the aqueous state, the sodium ions are free of moving as they are capable of getting replaced by the hydrogen ions that are positively charged. In place of an organized polymer chain, this leads to a swollen gel that is capable of absorbing a higher amount of water.

Market Segmentation of Global Carbomer Market

The Global Carbomer Market has been segmented depending upon their types. The different significant kinds of segments are the Carbomer 940, the Carbomer 980, and the Carbomer 934.

Major Geographical Regions of the Global Carbomer Market

Based on the regional segmentation, the Global Market of the Carbomer includes the countries like the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Russia, China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and GCC Countries from the regions like the North America, Central & South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Industry Insights

The Global Market for Carbomer is expected to grow at a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at the forecasting period for the generation of revenue, which is more than its expected value by the year 2023. The Global Market of the Carbomer was recorded to be moving at a higher positive side in the year 2016. The forecasted period for the growth of the Global Market for Carbomer is termed as 2015 – 2023.

