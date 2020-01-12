U.S. Business Holdings Group, Inc. announces new technology that will revolutionize the business lending industry

U.S. Business Lending, a U.S. Business Holdings Group Company, is launching technology that will speed up the business lending process from days to 90 seconds.

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Business Holdings Group, Inc. (USBHG) and U.S. Business Lending (USBL) today announced a new technology that will be used to underwrite and approve small to medium-size businesses for merchant cash advances, allowing businesses to receive funding regardless of the business owner’s personal credit. This new technology, combined with a sophisticated algorithm that has been under development since January 2013, allows USBL to approve almost all business types and business owners regardless of their personal credit, as long as they meet some basic criteria, in approximately 90 seconds.When asked about what makes this new technology different from other technology that exists today, Scott Clymo, CEO of USBL, explained, "Unlike conventional or even subprime business loans and merchant cash advances, almost all lenders need bank statements or certain financials to approve business owners for business loans or merchant cash advances, but our new technology needs none of that. A merchant can simply click on a link we send them from an app, or we can direct them to a site, and all they have to do is fill out some basic information. Once they hit submit, it will access their business bank account, underwrite the bank account, pull their credit, and do some other back end functions for verification, and in about 90 seconds, it will make them an offer for business funding regardless of their personal credit.”Clymo continued, “They are then given a choice to immediately sign an electronic agreement through their phone with an electronic signature. If they do accept the funding offer and sign it, a person will appear on the other end and ask them to hold up their identification card (normally a driver's license) that will be scanned and verify their identity, along with some verification questions only they will know from their credit bureau. The whole process is videotaped, and the paperwork is notarized electronically, which is now legal in most states, in case we need to collect from defaulted merchants.”USBHG is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, and currently has nearly 200 offices that work under their umbrella of six different companies, including USBL. In addition, 20-30 independent sales offices per day reach out to USBHG wanting to be set up as a franchise. This is due to USBHG's new technology and other products and services they offer business owners that are superior to other companies. Included among these products is their U.S. Merchant Advantage program where merchants can eliminate 100% of their merchant service fees and get a %5 rebate back on their processing volume. More information on this program can be found at www.usmerchantadvantage.com USBHG is on track to have a total of 3,000 exclusive offices across the United States by the end of 2020. This is because of the company’s free franchising model that guarantees the success of its franchised offices. In three months, USBHG plans on starting the process to go public, and they expect to launch an IPO by June or July 2020. According to Clymo, the company intends to launch additional technology right before going public that no one has seen before in the merchant service industry, which is linked to the business lending industry. Clymo expects that every merchant service company and every merchant that accepts credit cards will want this revolutionary technology.Tony Heydt, Vice President of ISO Relations, explained, "We just moved into a larger office space, adding 5,000 square feet of space, to be able to increase staff to handle all the phone calls and additional business coming into our headquarters. This is due to the interest in our new technology and all our other products and services, along with the support that no one else offers in our industries. The success of our business model has been quite overwhelming, to say the least, but I am very excited to see our company grow at such a high rate almost overnight since launching many of our new products and especially our franchising model.”Robert Marks, Vice President of Merchant Services , stated, "I have been in the merchant service industry for nearly 15 years and I have never witnessed anything like what is currently happening within our company. I am thrilled to be part of a company whose main focus is saving small business owners money and giving them better products and services that most of the retail giants don't even have access to.”James Derry, National Sales Manager for USBL, said, "I was recruited and joined the team about six months ago to help support the growth of the business lending division. I have about 20 years of experience in the indirect lending space working with the top four banks in the world in the financial industry. I must admit, I have never seen anything like what is happening within our company. To be part of a company that is making such a huge impact with business owners all across the country by offering them funding when others won't or quite honestly can't is pretty exciting for me. It’s very rewarding that we are able to help so many businesses because that’s the business we are in, which in return is making our company explode, so it’s a great feeling when I leave the office at the end of the day.”If you are an investor and would like additional information on the company, you can contact USBL at 888-980-9757, or if you are a merchant interested in funding, you can go to www.usbusinesslending.com , or call 888-980-9757 for more information.###



