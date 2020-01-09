II-VI Incorporated Wins Best Strategic Partner Award from Dynax Semiconductor as Supplier of Silicon Carbide Substrates for Wireless RF Devices 

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in compound semiconductors, today announced that it has won the Best Strategic Partner Award from Dynax Semiconductor as their supplier of silicon carbide substrates for wireless RF devices.



Dr. Naiqian Zhang, founder and CEO of Dynax Semiconductor, presented II-VI with the award for its outstanding supplier performance in quality, delivery, and service. II-VI supplies Dynax Semiconductor with semi-insulating silicon carbide (SiC) substrates that enable gallium nitride-on-silicon carbide (GaN-on-SiC) RF power amplifiers deployed in 4G and 5G wireless base stations.

“We are proud to receive this award and to support Dynax Semiconductor as the demand for GaN-on-SiC power amplifiers is increasing rapidly,” said Dr. Gary Ruland, Vice President, Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Business Unit. “II-VI continues to receive prestigious supplier and industry awards in China, demonstrating our strategic relationship with our customers in that region.”

Semi-insulating SiC substrates enable RF power amplifiers for next-generation wireless networks operating over a wide frequency spectrum in the gigahertz range, including in the millimeter-wave bands. II-VI is a leading supplier of SiC substrates, with a strong technology portfolio of 30 active patents and with highly differentiated and proprietary manufacturing platforms and technologies including crystal growth, substrate fabrication, and polishing.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

