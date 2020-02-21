Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Oklahoma to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get A Plan For Better Compensation

"The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste also make house calls anywhere in Oklahoma to ensure the Navy Veteran with this rare cancer understands how the mesothelioma compensation process works.” — Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA , USA, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Oklahoma to call them anytime-including weekends at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of Karst von Oiste. The law firm of Karst von Oiste has been representing Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer.

The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste also make house calls anywhere in Oklahoma to ensure the Navy Veteran with this rare cancer understands how the mesothelioma compensation process works and what the Veteran's compensation claim could be worth. A face to face meeting with a skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorney is a much better deal than a 'free' generic kit or guide because the attorney can answer specific questions on the spot-a book cannot. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oklahoma:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Oklahoma.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Moore, Midwest City, Enid, Edmund, Moore, Stillwater, or anywhere in Oklahoma.

For the best possible treatment options in Oklahoma we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. https://stephensoncancercenter.org/.



About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



