Altair to Present at 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference
/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence, announced today that James Scapa, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 3:30 pm EST in New York.
A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.
About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com
