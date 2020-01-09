DSP Group to Participate at the 22nd’ Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. (Nasdaq:DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, announced today it will be participating in the 22nd’ Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York on January 14th’, 2020. DSP Group’s management is scheduled to present on January 14th’, 2020 at 02:50 pm.

Investors will have the opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with DSP Group management during this conference. Those interested should contact DSP Group's Investor Relations team at ir@dspg.com .

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.dspg.com

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group answers the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. For more information, please visit www.dspg.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Tali Chen

Chief Marketing Officer

DSP Group, Inc.

Tel: (408) 240-6826

tali.chen@dspg.com

@ChenDsp







