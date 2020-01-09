Who's Making News in Real Estate? RISMedia Announces 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers

300 Honored in RISMedia's Real Estate Magazine and in Online Newsmakers Directory

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISMedia, the leading information and news provider for the residential real estate industry, today announced its 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, a dynamic group of individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.



RISMedia's 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers include 300 industry leaders, showcased in the January 2020 issue of RISMedia's Real Estate magazine and in a directory on RISMedia.com , in the following categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters.

Additionally, within the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, RISMedia honored the third-annual Hall of Fame Newsmakers:

Paul Boomsma , President & CEO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

, President & CEO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® Brian Buffini , CEO & Founder, Buffini & Company

, CEO & Founder, Buffini & Company Harold Crye , Principal & CEO, Crye-Leike REALTORS®

, Principal & CEO, Crye-Leike REALTORS® Marilyn Eiland and Mark Woodroof , Managing Partners, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

and , Managing Partners, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Dan Elsea and Stuart Elsea , President, Brokerage Services, and President, Financial Services, Real Estate One Family of Companies

and , President, Brokerage Services, and President, Financial Services, Real Estate One Family of Companies Georgianna Findley Finn , Co-Owner/Founder, Coach Real Estate Associates, Inc.

, Co-Owner/Founder, Coach Real Estate Associates, Inc. Lawrence "Larry" Flick IV , Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®

, Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® Bob Hale , President & CEO, Houston Association of REALTORS®

, President & CEO, Houston Association of REALTORS® Dave and Gail Liniger , Co-Founders, Vice Chairs of the Board, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

, Co-Founders, Vice Chairs of the Board, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Nick Shivers, President & CEO, The Nick Shivers Team, Keller Williams Portland Central

The 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, including the Hall of Fame, will be celebrated and recognized at RISMedia's Annual Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, held May 13, 2020 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

"Every day, real estate professionals make significant positive impacts on many, many people," said John Featherston, CEO, president and publisher of RISMedia. "The world of organized real estate is constantly changing and adapting to meet the needs of consumers in every marketplace. The real estate leaders whose activities are making a positive difference in serving the needs of consumers and the communities they live in are celebrated in RISMedia's Newsmakers, and RISMedia is proud to honor these leaders throughout the year."

RISMedia's 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers – Category Highlights



Achievers

York Baur, MoxiWorks

Michele Harrington, First Team Real Estate

Marty Rodriguez, CENTURY 21 Marty Rodriguez

Doug Seabolt, Rocket Homes; ForSaleByOwner.com

Crusaders

Sam DeBord, Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)

Joan Docktor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®

Keisha Hosea, KASI Homes

Anthony Vulin, The Collective, Realty

Futurists

Jon Coile, HomeServices of America

Jay Farner, Quicken Loans

Rikki Rogers, Curbio

Ryan Schneider, Realogy Holdings Corp.



Influencers

Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters

Vince Malta, The National Association of REALTORS®

Todd Sumney, HomeSmart International

Sue Yannacone, Coldwell Banker, NRT

Inspirations

Angela Hucles Mangano, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Bruce Johnson, RE/MAX of Wasaga Beach

Nicole Nicolay, Compass

Candice Payne, 5th Group Realty & Management

Luminaries

Allan Dalton, Real Living Real Estate; HSF Affiliates

Gary Keller, Keller Williams

Pamela Liebman, The Corcoran Group

Diane Ramirez, Halstead Real Estate

Trailblazers

Nick Bailey, RE/MAX

Chao Cheng-Shorland, ShelterZoom

James Dwiggins, NextHome, Inc.

Bill Scavone, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.



Trendsetters

Kelley Dunn-Feliz, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.

Victoria Gillespie, The National Association of REALTORS®

John Mazur, Homesnap

Giuseppe "JP" Piccinini, JP and Associates REALTORS®



In spring/summer 2019, RISMedia called for nominations from readers for the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers. For consideration for the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to maria@rismedia.com .

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information for real estate's most profitable and productive professionals. For 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, strategies and trends, and educational events, including RISMedia's Real Estate CEO Exchange; the Real Estate Newsmaker Reception & Dinner; and the Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner. For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com .

About RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers

RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers recognize those individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the residential real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect real estate professionals and the consumers and communities they serve. For 40 years, RISMedia has been covering those making news in real estate through its print and online media vehicles, and formally honors those individuals at the Annual Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner.

