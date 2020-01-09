Danny Brown, Top Luxury Broker & Podcaster, Intertviews Stryker from KROQ Radio on “The Deal with Danny Brown”

Styrker (left), Danny Brown (right)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury real estate broker & Podcaster, Danny Brown, most recently interviewed acclaimed radio personality and DJ, Stryker from The World Famous KROQ for the launch of season 2 on his podcast, “The Deal with Danny Brown.” Stryker is the drive-time DJ on The World Famous KROQ and previous long-time co-host of Love Line with Dr. Drew. As well as being a radio personality, Stryker has consistently been hosting and appearing on TV shows nationwide. Such as the recent show “Audience Music”, an intimate concert performance and exclusive interview show with top recording artists, hosted by Ted Stryker.

“I’ve been trying to get Stryker on the show since our first episode, but I’m thrilled he joined us for the launch of season 2,” says Danny Brown.”

Stryker joined longtime friend and business associate Danny on “The Deal with Danny Brown” and, “I’m counting on Stryker to blow up this podcast, because if we fail, we’re getting dropped. All the pressure is on him. Apple says we’re getting canceled unless we get ratings,” Danny jokingly says about his friend.

The Deal with Danny Brown is now on its second season and has already gained so much traction. The podcast is now streaming in 26 countries and 44 states. In addition to Stryker, “The Deal with Danny Brown” has had many other distinguished guests from the upper echelon of all industries distilling their invaluable life lessons into digestible bite size nuggets of knowledge. This is what the podcast is about, for successful professionals to share their wisdom in a way that can reach everyone who is striving for success. “The concept of The Deal is to get people to open up, be vulnerable, and give their honest insight and advice that can help others who are coming up in the game,” states Danny Brown.

Season 2’s guests are slowly pouring in now due to the launch of season 2 with Stryker. Just to give a look into the types of guests to expect in season 2, season 1 guests include James Farrior, a Pittsburgh Steelers legend pro football Hall of Famer class of 2020, Darrell M. Blocker, the CIA Head of Station and Anti-Terrorism, Matt Hannaford, who recently negotiated the biggest contract in American Sports history for Manny Machado, Tracy Tutor from Bravo's Million Dollar Listing L.A. and Michael Levine, a PR guru who has represented 58 academy award winners, 34 Grammy award winners, 43 and New York Times best sellers.

This recent episode of The Deal with Danny Brown is one to check out as the interview is full of fun as the two speakers share a natural and long time friendship. “Stryker is a lifelong friend, we have a long history. We have been to a million cool rock shows and festivals, we've traveled all over the place, played a ton of hoops and balled together and he is one of the greatest guys I know. All around mensch."– Danny Brown.

Prior to working at Compass, Danny Brown was a partner at The Agency where he was one of their most prolific producers, well-respected leaders, and key mentors. He is on the Real Trends list of top 250 agents in the country and closed 37 transactions with just under $100M in volume in 2018. Over his career, Danny has closed over 350 transaction sides and $1B of sales volume.

Remaining a trusted and respected voice among his clients and colleagues, Danny Brown holds an extensive list of high-profile clients, including “C” level executives, tech entrepreneurs, athletes, entertainers, and developers. He is considered one of the most trusted and knowledgeable sources in the real estate industry and is often called upon to consult for developers, investors, financiers, and fellow real estate agents. You will find him speaking on various industry panels and leading training sessions for up and coming agents. He is a graduate from the University of Southern California, and he's a member of the Jewish Federations Real Estate and Construction Division (REC), and the Jonathan Club.



