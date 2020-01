Rafarma Adds Thai Corporate Officer to Solidify Market Entry in Thailand Cannabis Industry

/EIN News/ -- Ljubljana, Slovenia, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. “OTC:(RAFA)”. Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is pleased to welcome a new Executive Vice-President for Thai operations, Mr. Anucha Phetpheng. Mr. Phetpheng, 55, resides both in Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand with his wife and three children. Mr. Phetpheng brings to the company an extensive experience of top management positions in several Thailand-based companies. In Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Phetpheng will be instrumental in running the upcoming Thai operations of the company and in getting the most synergy between the company’s European and Thai cannabis cultivation operations.



Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

RAFARMA

(307) 429-2029

