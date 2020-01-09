Foundation Fighting Blindness Celebrates 15th Year of VisionWalk with New Branding

This signature fundraising event has raised more than $55 million for research leading to treatments and cures for blindness.

/EIN News/ -- Columbia, MD, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness launches 2020 with a bold, new logo and branding for its signature fundraising event, VisionWalk. VisionWalk includes more than 35 walk events in cities throughout the United States. Each walk is a fun, family-friendly 5K and an opportunity for communities to come together in support of the Foundation’s mission to fund research leading to treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases.

The new logo utilizes a color palette of deep blue, which represents trust, unity and importance. The turquoise signifies patience, protection, tranquility and healing. An accent of gold will be part of the new branding which represents the guiding light and signifies a beacon of hope and strength for those who are affected with a blinding retinal disease.

“Rebranding VisionWalk with a fresh, bold look was a perfect way to celebrate our 15th year and no better way to launch a momentous year, such as 2020.” says Michele DiVincenzo, vice president, events and chapters. “The new brand identity further connects this signature fundraising event to the new Foundation logo that was adopted early in 2019.”

Throughout its 15-year history and through the generosity of more than 200,000 walkers, donors, and corporate sponsors, VisionWalk has raised more than $55 million. These funds have enabled the Foundation to continue to advance its important mission of moving vision-restoring treatments from the laboratory to the patients who need them.

Vision science is making great strides — today more than 38 potential treatments are in clinical trials — but there is still more work to do. You can join the fight by participating in a walk or sponsoring a walker or a walk team. The 2020 VisionWalk starts Saturday, February 29, in Phoenix, Arizona. To see what walks are in your area or to learn more about how you can get involved, visit VisionWalk.org. Together, we step closer to fighting blindness.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world’s leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $760 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and Stargardt disease. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

