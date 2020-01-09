Global Capnography Devices Market was valued at USD 355.0 million in 2018, Observing a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Product (Hand-Held, Stand-Alone, Multi-Parameter), by Technology (Side Stream, Main Stream, Micro Stream), by Component (OEM [Infrared Sensors, Others], Others), by Application (Emergency Medicine, Critical Care, Procedural Sedation, Pain Management, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global capnography devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period with its market size valued at USD 355.0 million in 2018. Globally, capnography devices industry players are undertaking product innovations and technological upgradations that are enabling the manufacturers to gain competitive advantage across the globe.



Capnography is used for assessing ventilation that is different form oxygenation. Capnograph is a waveform that observes the CO2 level at each phase of the respiratory cycle and is generally in a rectangular shape and is also used for measuring and displaying the respiratory rate.

Hospitals category held largest share in the capnography devices market in 2018

Based on end user, the global capnography devices market is categorised into ambulatory care centers (ACCs), hospitals, and others. Amongst these segments, hospitals are anticipated to generate largest revenue owing to rapid use of these devices for treating various diseases globally.

Explore key industry insights in 83 tables and 50 figures from the 208 pages of report, “Global Capnography Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Insights by Product (Hand-Held, Stand-Alone, Multi-Parameter), by Technology (Side Stream, Main Stream, Micro Stream), by Component (OEM [Infrared Sensors, Others], Others), by Application (Emergency Medicine, Critical Care, Procedural Sedation, Pain Management, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others)”

Geography Insight

Capnography devices market in North America is anticipated to generate largest revenue of owing to increasing number of respiratory diseases cases occurring in the region owing to unhealthy lifestyles of the population along with high level of stress prevailing amongst the citizens. Furthermore, strict regulatory procedures implemented in the region for securing patients along with new reimbursement plans are other factors that are pertaining towards the growth of capnography devices market in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the players having prominent presence in the global capnography devices market include Philips Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Nonin Medical, Inc., CareFusion Corporation, and DiaMedica, Inc.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among the entire product, the market for hand-held category is anticipated to generate largest revenue during the forecast period.

Of all the technology, micro stream technology is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Among all the application, the emergency medicine category held largerst share in the capnography devices market in 2018.

Among all the end users, the hospitals category held the largest share in the capnography devices market in 2018.

Among all the component, the OEM modules category is expected to lead the market in the coming years.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global capnography devices market on the basis of product, technology, application, component, end user, and region.

Global Capnography Devices Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Hand-Held

Stand-Alone

Multi-Parameter

Technology Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Side Stream

Main Stream

Micro Stream

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Emergency Medicine

Critical Care

Procedural Sedation

Pain Management

Others

Component Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Modules Infrared sensors Others

Others

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers (ACCs)

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Capnography Devices Market by Region

North America

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By Component

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By Component

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By Component

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By Component

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

