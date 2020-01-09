Happy Birthday to Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge!

Magi Helena, Acclaimed Astrologer MagiHelena.com

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today is Kate Middleton’s 38th birthday. According to Celebrity Astrologer Magi Helena, “Duchess Kate has a very interesting chart, showing both her strength and her strong family roots. Unsurprisingly, Kate’s desire and ability to marry royalty is clearly shown in her natal chart. We also see many indications of the money power she has been blessed with.”

Magi Helena continues, “In Duchess Kate’s chart, we see her talent for capturing the hearts of the public, as well as her strength and determination. Kate believes in upholding tradition and she has an almost-primal fear of acting counter to it. Her chart also reveals her creative and gentle sensitivity, and her powerful spiritual connection. In addition, the Duchess’ chart shows us her strong work ethic, her desire to do good, and her wonderful people skills. Interestingly, beneath Kate’s extremely sensible nature there is also a bit of a rebel and a progressive. This same aspect also makes Kate comfortable with fame and the media.”

Magi Helena concludes, “Duchess Kate, the future Queen of England, seems like a perfect fit for the job. She is a strong, stable woman who respects tradition, puts family first, takes her duties to heart, and works hard. Her spiritual attunement and incredible charisma balance all that seriousness with the warmth and caring that have made her such a popular Royal.”

Celebrity astrologer Magi Helena has clients across the US and in 40 countries worldwide. She is 1 of 2 practicing Certified Magi Astrologers and the only woman with the highest certification in Magi Astrology, and is one of the authors and instructors of the Magi Astrology Certification Program. Helena’s “Your Daily Astrology” column is syndicated to hundreds of newspapers throughout the United States and internationally, with a daily readership in the millions.

Helena is also the inventor of Star-Timer® Calendars and Love-Stars® Compatibility Reports, and is the author of two books: Build Your Dream Life, and How To Sing the Uni·Verse. Helena is the winner of the 2019 Best of Los Angeles award for best astrologer. She is also a member of Mensa, the High IQ Society.



