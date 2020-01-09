Elizabeth Stanton, Host of The CW’s Big Stage, Examines the Biggest Travel Trends for 2020

Elizabeth Stanton, Actress and TV Host

“I have been so lucky to have had travel be such a significant part of my life.” - Elizabeth Stanton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From increased connectivity internationally to the advent of responsible tourism, the world of travel has changed dramatically in the past ten years. From sustainable travel to motion-based trips, travel trends in 2020 are greener than ever. People are talking about green travel and with the rise of carbon offsets for flying or hotels eschewing miniature bottles, it seems like the corporations have caught on. We’re seeing social media influencers post non-descript locations in an effort to decrease over-tourism to beautiful places.

So which of these trends are here to stay for 2020? Elizabeth Stanton, travel guru and host of The CW’S Big Stage is here to giver her opinions on these certain travel trends. You can find her opinions below:

1. Sustainability will be cornerstone for high-end luxury travel experiences. Sustainable travel will continue to grow in 2020 and drive luxury brands especially. Now that hotels and airlines are getting into the environmentally-friendly game, green travel is only going to become a bigger trend. And while the sector has a long way to go – some say it is one of the worst when it comes to single-use plastics – it is a step in the right direction. With brands like Marriott swearing off single-use plastic toiletries, airports in Dubai banning all single-use plastic by the end of 2020, we’re going to see green travel grow. And when it comes to high-end experiences, zero-waste and carbon neutral will be the industry standard. Thanks to technology developments in sectors like solar, as well as consumer interest in green, luxury won’t necessarily mean wasteful in 2020.

“ I feel like green travel has become extremely popular amongst the millennials and we’ve seen a rise of it being promoted on social media in the last couple of years. I think it’s great seeing so many different hotels hop on board to make greener choices,” states Elizabeth Stanton.



2. Traveling off-the-beaten-path is the new Paris. With over-tourism, traveling off-the-beaten-path will be the goal in 2020. As some destinations continue to dominate our social media feeds – Bali, I’m looking at you – there will be rise in so-called second-city travel. Motivated in part to avoid crowds as well as higher prices, vacationers are beginning to see the benefit of checking out places that are a bit off the typical path. And the numbers support this. According to Booking.com, 54% of global travelers want to play a part in reducing over-tourism and 51% interested in swapping destinations for a lesser known but similar alternative. Either way, travelers are more likely to be taking the road less traveled in the year ahead.

“Bali is a huge travel destination right now especially for Millennials, a lot of them are living down there for a month at a time,” states Stanton. “It’s a great place for people to go to get a lot of bang for your buck!”

3. Big interest in ‘new’ ways of transport. Slow travel by boat or trains will continue to rise in 2020 as flight shame increases. Call if the Greta Thunberg effect. As flight shame increases consumers are looking to more and different ways to travel. In Europe domestic flights are reportedly down in a bid by people to decrease climate change. France has proposed a ban on most internal flights. According to Booking.com, over half of travelers don’t mind taking time to reaching their destinations if they’re traveling by a unique form of transport. As more consumers think about their environmental impact, there will be an increase in interest in older, most sustainable forms of transport like trains or boats.

“With air fare so expensive taking a drive or a train is a great alternative, it also makes for a great adventure to your trip! It can completely put a new fun spin on your vacation,” states Stanton.

4. Motion-based travel is here to stay. Interest in motion-based trips featuring cycling, swimming or hiking will continue to grow in 2020. From walk throughs in beautiful places like the Pacific Coast Trail or Camino de Santiago to cycle-based trips in picturesque places like Ireland or Taiwan, motion-based travel is having a moment. And the numbers back it up. According to Saddle Skeddaddle, UK’s leading cycling vacation specialist, there was a 140% in cycle trip bookings from North America between 2014 and 2018. With the rise of motion-based travel, the options for vacationers are more varied than ever. Think: bike-to-boat vacations in Croatia and swim-specific tours in the Maldives or the Bahamas. So if you want your vacation to include some sweat in 2020, you’re in luck.

“Motion based travel is here to stay, especially with the trend of staying active - continuing an active lifestyle wile on vacation is rising,” concludes Stanton.” “I have a girlfriend who took a 3 month trip to hike the Pacific Northwest Trail, and she talked about how more and more people are doing it each year.”

Well, it seems that Elizabeth Stanton believes that we are on a good path with such travel trends. Saving money and going green seems to be the most prominent trends that Stanton stands behind by. Stanton has been a world traveler her entire life, experiencing the culture of Europe, the wonders of the Far East, and the natural beauty of remote destinations. Thus, it seems evident that her knowledge of travel trends seem to be going in the right direction.

