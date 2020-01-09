Bow Wow Dog Houses Announces the Addition of Legs as Standard Feature to Their Dog Homes

Legs on Large Bow Wow Dog House

Giving the Dog Houses a Lift Helps to Keep Them Clean

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaVista Public Relations NEWS RELEASEBow Wow Dog Houses Announces the Addition of Legs as Standard Feature to Their Dog HomesGiving the Dog Houses a Lift Helps to Keep Them CleanLos Angeles-based Bow Wow Dog Houses has announced that legs will now come standard on all of their dog homes. The legs raise the house 3" from the ground and are made from pressure-treated wood. Extended heights are available at an additional charge for pet owners who prefer to set the house in an area that requires greater lift.The addition of legs on the dog houses add a stylish touch as well as serve a purpose. They provide ventilation underneath the house, which prevents moisture accumulation and mold growth. The legs also allow pet parents to clean around and beneath the house with a water hose. Clearing the bottom of the house of insects, that might otherwise build their own home and possibly hurt or harm the dog, becomes easier when the house is on legs.“We’re excited about adding the legs on our houses as a standard feature,” said Larry Hobbs, President and CEO of Bow Wow Dog Houses. “When the dog house is raised, it helps to prevent wood from rotting from years of rain water absorbing into the floor system.”Fully constructed in the U.S.A., Bow Wow Dog Houses utilizes premium materials made only from environmentally-conscious resources. Each and every home is built to the highest standards of safety and comfort. Bow Wow’s Standard Dog Houses are designed with three components – base, home and roof from eco-friendly wood products. From there, clients have the option to select from a variety of material, stain and paint colors, and numerous design features.Bow Wow Dog Houses is a product line of parent company Brent-Wood Products, a family-owned-and-operated company with three generations of woodworking and design experience established in 1963.Visit www.BowWowDogHouses.com to learn more.About Bow Wow Dog HousesBow Wow Dog Houses is based in the Compton area of Los Angeles, residing in a sprawling manufacturing facility that is also home to parent Brent-Wood Products of Los Angeles, a family-owned-and-operated company with three generations of woodworking experience and design. Built entirely in its Compton facilities, each distinctive Bow Wow Dog House is hand-crafted with great attention to detail, comfort and safety.# # #CONTACT:MediaVista Public Relations323-316-5228Cara Downscara@mediavistapr.com



